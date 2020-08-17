Zimbabwe: Zimpost Offers Post Insurance for Motor Vehicles

Zimpost offers Motor Vehicle Insurance known as Post Insurance which is underwritten by Nicoz Diamond Insurance. Post Insurance is available at any Post Office nationwide. The Insurance Service caters for both third party and comprehensive insurance covers.

Claims are channelled through the Post Office, bringing convenience to the motoring public who used to travel long distances to lodge their claims at the nearest NICOZ Diamond Office.

Currently there are two main types of Motor Insurance Products on offer at the Post Office namely; Motor Third Party Liability Insurance and Motor Comprehensive and Fire and Theft. These are explained below:

The Motor Third Party Insurance

This type of insurance indemnifies the insured against compensation owed to Third Parties for personal injury or property damage resulting from the actions of the Insured. Hence if the insured is involved in an accident with a Third Party, this type of cover only provides compensation to the Third Party. As a way of protecting the general public, Motor Third Party Liability Insurance has been made a statutory requirement for all motorists before vehicle licensing.

Motor Comprehensive Cover

This is the highest level of motor insurance cover available for motorists in Zimbabwe. This provides cover as third party, fire and theft, and in addition accidental damage to the insured's Own Car. Comprehensive Insurance Cover the Insured against damage to their own vehicle regardless of whether the Insured is the one responsible for the accident or not. Despite its costs, it is more beneficial for the insured to opt for comprehensive cover as it covers the insured's own property unlike third party.

ZIMPOST has continuously enlarged its products and services portfolio which includes motor vehicle Licensing, ZBC Licensing, Mail Services, Courier Services, Property Services, Retail Services, E-Commerce, On Demand Logistics and Communication Centres.