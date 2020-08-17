Somalia: Farmajo Touches Down in Galmudug for Talks With Regional Leaders

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo is in the central town of Dhusamareb for a meeting on the upcoming parliamentary and presidential elections.

The president and his delegates have been cordially welcomed at Dhusameeb airport by Galmudug, Southwest and HirShabelle leaders who will attend the consultative meeting.

"In line with the state-building endeavors and in the spirit of enhancing the FGS-FMS cooperation on the way forward, H.E President Farmaajo will be in Dhuusamareb to participate in the 2nd round of FGS-FMS Consultative Forum," Abdinur Mohamed, the director of communication at Villa Somalia said,

The international partners said in a joint statement issued on Friday evening ahead of Saturday's meeting in Dhusamareb that failure by any leader to participate in the meeting would erode the still fragile trust, undermine the consensus-building process and impair the ability of the meeting to arrive at implementable decisions.