Sudan: RSF Troops Facilitate Return of South Darfur Displaced

15 August 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Kass / Shattaya — A force of paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) is helping with the return of thousands of newly displaced people to their villages in Kass and Shataya localities in South Darfur.

The displaced people fled their homes and farms during bloody attacks by gunmen headed by a militant nicknamed Dukhan in the first week of August.

RSF troops began escorting villagers returning to Kaileik, Abram, Kured, Madani, Tagero, Eibo, Moraya, Boronga, and Boronga El Fil in Shattaya on Friday, while other paramilitaries continued to support the return of displaced people in Kass locality to their villages.

The Commander of RSF Group 25, Lt Col El Nour El Doma, said in a press statement that Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemeti', Deputy Chairman of the Sovereign Council and RSF Commander-in-Chief, personally instructed them to secure the localities, support the safe return of the displaced, and protect the farmers in the area during the current agricultural season.

Mohamed El Hasan, Sheikh of Kandelo village, explained that all villagers fled their homes for fear of being killed. "But by the grace of God, the RSF came and secured our villages, detained the attackers, and helped us to return to our homes and farms," he said. "When they are present, we are safe."

'Toll fees'

Travelers on the Kass-Zalingei road are complaining of having to pay passage money in the areas of Khor Ramla and Kubri El Nahal, as government forces responsible for securing the road are searching the vehicles and demanding 'toll fees'.

The long lines of vehicles that have to wait for the stops are as well robbed by gunmen on motorcycles.

The people urged the Central Darfur authorities and the RSF deployed in the area to resolve the matter "as soon as possible".

Radio Dabanga

