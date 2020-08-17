Sudan: Number of Victims of Port Sudan Violence Rises to 34

15 August 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Port Sudan / Khartoum — On Friday, the number of victims of tribal clashes that erupted in Port Sudan six days ago has risen to 34 dead and 123 injured. Military forces in the city continue their search for weapons.

The Red Sea state Doctors Central Committee reported that on Thursday and Friday two people were killed. Two others died of their injuries on Thursday.

The city witnessed a cautious calm after the arrival of hundreds of paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in the Red Sea state capital on Thursday morning.

Listeners told Radio Dabanga that the joint military forces continued their search for weapons in the districts where the fighting broke out. Many people have been arrested, they said. Among them are also a number of activists who started a peaceful coexistence campaign in the city.

In an emergency meeting on Thursday, Sudan's Security and Defence Council discussed the tribal violence in Port Sudan against the background of the situation in eastern Sudan. The members emphasised the need to repair the social fabric and achieve "community peace".

The meeting that was chaired by Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, President of the Sovereign Council, affirmed the application of the Rule of Law through the judiciary and security forces.

The National Human Rights Commission urged "the competent judicial bodies to immediately bring the perpetrators to fair trials".

Chairperson of the Commission Hurriya Ismail praised the Red Sea state authorities' rapid response to contain the situation. She further called on the warring parties in Port Sudan to resolve disputes by the law and protect each other's rights so that peaceful coexistence will prevail.

