Somalia: Series of Grenade Attacks Shocks Somali Capital

Details are emerging of a series of attacks waged in eight districts and a neighborhood in Mogadishu, Somalia, on Thursday night.

The assailants chiefly employed hand grenades and acted about the same time, primarily causing injuries. There were no immediate reports of deaths.

The attacked districts were Shibis, Waberi, Bondhere, Wadagir, Dharkenley, Yakshid, Karaan, Daynile and a settlement known as Garasbaley on the outskirts of the city, meaning over half of the city's 15 districts were affected.

Mogadishu Police Force Spokesperson Salah Hassan Omar told the media that four people were wounded during the attacks - a police officer and three civilians.

"Three suspects were apprehended by law enforcement agencies," he said, adding investigations were taking place.

The city was quiet on Friday but after the attacks, police waged a vast operation to seize the culprits.

The Somali government generally blames Al-Shabaab jihadists for these kinds of attacks, calling them anti-peace elements.