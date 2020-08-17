Somalia: Series of Grenade Attacks Shocks Somali Capital

15 August 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Details are emerging of a series of attacks waged in eight districts and a neighborhood in Mogadishu, Somalia, on Thursday night.

The assailants chiefly employed hand grenades and acted about the same time, primarily causing injuries. There were no immediate reports of deaths.

The attacked districts were Shibis, Waberi, Bondhere, Wadagir, Dharkenley, Yakshid, Karaan, Daynile and a settlement known as Garasbaley on the outskirts of the city, meaning over half of the city's 15 districts were affected.

Mogadishu Police Force Spokesperson Salah Hassan Omar told the media that four people were wounded during the attacks - a police officer and three civilians.

"Three suspects were apprehended by law enforcement agencies," he said, adding investigations were taking place.

The city was quiet on Friday but after the attacks, police waged a vast operation to seize the culprits.

The Somali government generally blames Al-Shabaab jihadists for these kinds of attacks, calling them anti-peace elements.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mozambique Battles For Strategic Port Captured By Insurgents
Outcry Over Video of Killing in Cameroon's Anglophone Region

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.