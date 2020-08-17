South Sudan: Talks in Juba Between Government and People's Movement - North

Juba — The government delegation for the negotiations on the security arrangements, headed by Gen. Khalid Abidin, and the delegation of the People's Movement - North - the Revolutionary Front (Malik Aggar faction) Saturday held a session of talks at Pyramid Hotel in Juba on the security arrangements for the two areas.

In a press statement, the member of South Sudan mediation, Dr. Dhio Mattok, said that the mediation team received the new proposal from the delegation of the movement to negotiate the issue of merging the forces, as it was handed over to the government side, adding that the two parties then engaged in negotiating about the proposal without the presence of mediation.

He expressed his hope that the two sides would reach understandings without difficulties and complete the remaining clause in the security arrangements file.