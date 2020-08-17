Sudan: Hamdouk - Egyptian Prime Minister's Visit Comes in Framework of Distiguished Strategic Relations

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, has welcomed the visit of the Egyptian Prime Minister, Dr. Mustafa Madbouli, and the accompanying delegation to Sudan, describing the visit as coming within the framework of the distinguished strategic relations between the two brotherly peoples.

Dr. Hamdouk said by the end of the talks between the Sudanese and Egyptian sides at the Friendship Hall the visit comes in affirmation of the strong political will of the two countries, explaining that the visit provides opportunity to discuss a number of issues of mutual concern, including the cooperation in the fields of electricity power connection, infrastructures, health, education, trade as well as the issues of the Renaissance Dam and regional issues.

He said that the Egyptian Prime Minister's visit marks the start of a new era of mutual cooperation, indicating that the two sides have agreed on reactivation of the agreements and protocols signed between Sudan and Egypt as well as the start to implement practical programs for the interest of the two nations.