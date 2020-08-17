Sudan: Hamdouk - Egyptian Prime Minister's Visit Comes in Framework of Distiguished Strategic Relations

15 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, has welcomed the visit of the Egyptian Prime Minister, Dr. Mustafa Madbouli, and the accompanying delegation to Sudan, describing the visit as coming within the framework of the distinguished strategic relations between the two brotherly peoples.

Dr. Hamdouk said by the end of the talks between the Sudanese and Egyptian sides at the Friendship Hall the visit comes in affirmation of the strong political will of the two countries, explaining that the visit provides opportunity to discuss a number of issues of mutual concern, including the cooperation in the fields of electricity power connection, infrastructures, health, education, trade as well as the issues of the Renaissance Dam and regional issues.

He said that the Egyptian Prime Minister's visit marks the start of a new era of mutual cooperation, indicating that the two sides have agreed on reactivation of the agreements and protocols signed between Sudan and Egypt as well as the start to implement practical programs for the interest of the two nations.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mozambique Battles For Strategic Port Captured By Insurgents
Outcry Over Video of Killing in Cameroon's Anglophone Region

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.