Sudanese - Egyptian Talks Start in Khartoum

Khartoum — Official talks started in the Council of Ministers between the Sudanese side headed by Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk and Egyptian Prime Minister, Dr. Mustafa Madbouli, and his accompanying delegation.

The Egyptian Prime Minister arrived in Khartoum today (Saturday) noon at the head of a large high-level delegation which included the Minister of Electricity and Power, Dr. Mohamed Shakir Al-Muragbi, the Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, Mohamed Abdul-Atti, the Minister of Health and Population, Dr. Hala Zayed, the Minister of Trade and Industry, Neven Jamie, the First Assistant of the Prime Minister, Randa Al-Minshawi, the Secretary General of the Council of Ministers, Maj. Gen. Atif Abdul-Fattah, the Information Advisor of the Prime Minister, Hani Yousif, the spokesman of the Council of Ministers, Nadir Saad,, the Advisor of the Minister of Transport for River Transport, Maj. Gen. Karim Saeed Abul-Khair, the Advisor of Transport for Railways Affairs, Engineer Wagdi Rudwan Shahat, the Head of Nile Water Sector at the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation, Engineer Ahmed Baha-Eddin, the Head of General Exports and Imports Commission, Maj. Gen. Ismail Jabr, the Head of Emergency Commission at the Ministry of Health and Population, Dr, Mohamed Mustafa Jad, and representative of the office of the Ministry of Health and Population, Mohamed Sobhi Mohamed.