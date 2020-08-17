Sudan: Ambassador of Egypt - Coordination With Khartoum to Achieve Stage of Integration

Khartoum — The Ambassador of Egypt to Sudan, Hussam Eissa, announced that the visit of the Egyptian Prime Minister, Dr. Mustafa Madbouli, to Sudan will discuss all the files related to the bilateral relations, the electrical linking, the railways, facilitating the traffic between the two countries through the crossings, organizing the trade, and the coordination between the government organs as well as the regional and international agencies and issues of mutual concern.

I in a statement to Sudan News Agency (SUNA) on the occasion, ambassador Eissa affirmed that Cairo and Khartoum are sharing identical interests, a matter that necessitates the coordination between the two countries at the highest level in order to bring the bilateral relations to a stage of complete integration. He renewed his country's support to Sudan at all levels, as Sudan is one of the most important countries to Egypt.

He revealed the return of Egyptian scholarships and training in all training fields and Al-Azhar for the Sudanese students and learners.

The Egyptian Aambassador explained that the coming period will witness progress in implementing many strategic projects in the fields of transportation, electricity, trade, agriculture, industry, pastures and meat production in order to take advantage of the huge unexploited opportunities.

He announced the arrival of a high-ranking Egyptian medical team of 14 doctors to help combating the epidemics and diseases related to natural disasters and floods.

He said that a number of Egyptian planes carrying humanitarian aid with advanced devices in the field of detecting epidemics and viruses such as (PCR) will arrive in Sudan next Tuesday, in addition to virus combat drugs, noting that Dr. Madbouli carries with him a gift of medicines and equipment as aid to Sudan.

Ambassador Eissa indicated that the volume of the flow of goods and investment and the movement of citizens between the two countries is large, a matter that necessitates facilitating the procedures for the interest of the citizens of the two countries.