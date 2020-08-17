Somalia: State Minister Dies From Covid-19

15 August 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Puntland State House Minister Mohamed Hassan Ise has died after contracting the novel coronavirus, the second minister to die of the virus in Garowe.

Ise died on Saturday in Garowe hospital three days after he tested positive for COVID-19 in Garowe, the administrative capital of Puntland state.

Deputy President of Puntland Ahmed Elmi Osman confirmed his death and sent his condolences to the family and friends.

"We ask Allah to have mercy on him my deepest sympathies go out to the family and people of Puntland May Allah widen your grave," he said in a statement.

On May Puntland regional state minister of Agriculture, Ismail Gama'diid died after contracting the virus.

The horn of has so far reported 3,250 confirmed cases and 93 fatalities and the number of the recovered patient's stands at 2,268.

