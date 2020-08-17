Zimbabwe: Nakamba Commits to Aston Villa, Snub Move to Turkey

17 August 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Despite losing his place in the Aston Villa starting line-up towards the end of last season, Zimbabwe international midfielder Marvelous Nakamba is set to snub a potential move to Turkish giants Tranzobspor and remain in the English Premier League.

Nakamba joined Villa just a year ago moving from Belgian side Club Brugge for a fee of around £10 million - but recent speculation has linked the 26-year-old midfielder with a move to Turkey.

After emerging as a key player in the early stages of the 19/20 season under Dean Smith, Nakamba soon found himself out of favour and was a rotation option when the Villans returned from lockdown to finish their season.

The defensive midfielder played in just over half of Villa's Premier League match minutes last season - appearing in 29 of Villa's 38 top-tier games.

Now, reports from English and Turkish websites Sports Witness and Fotomac state that Nakamba is ready to commit himself once more to the Villa cause and turn down interest elsewhere.

Tranzobspor had reportedly identified Nakamba as the main target and were reportedly preparing a loan bid for the player - looking to replace John Obi Mikel, who is set to seal a move to Stoke City.

However, after Nakamba's stance, they will either have to bid their time or look elsewhere to bring in reinforcements after a successful campaign in 19/20.

The latest reports state that the Turkish club is not too deterred and will make attempts to convince him to transfer over before submitting a bid.

Despite receiving criticism from some quarters after finishing the season without a goal or an assist, Nakamba finished the season as one of the top defensive midfielders in the English Premier League.

According to a collection of defensive data by Breaking The Lines, Nakamba is ranked among the top-five ball-winning defensive midfielders in the Premier League (who have played at least 1500 minutes) behind Declan Rice, Phillip Billing, N'Golo Kante, and Wilfred Ndidi.

