Sudan: Hamdouk Affirms Importance of Free and Quality Education

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, pointed out that the transitional government is exerting efforts to ensure the provision of quality, free of charge, equitable and inclusive education by advent of the year 2030.

Addressing Saturday at the University of Khartoum the Conference of December Revolution for Promotion of Education, Dr. Hamdouk said that the conference marks the real start for drawing up a new future for Sudan, calling for social participation in formulating educational policies.

He said that the transitional government has committed itself to giving utmost concern to education; therefore it has allocated large funds to support the education and health sectors in the 2020 budget to ensure the provision services and their enhancement.

Hamdouk affirmed his special concern with increasing the salaries of teachers in the country as a deserved right for them.

He asserted to the government endeavor to achieve a lasting peace and stability in Sudan.