Sudan: Washington Welcomes Arrival of Ambassador Nour-Eddin Satti

15 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Washington — Member of the US Senate and the Foreign Relations Committee, Senator Cory Booker, has welcomed the arrival of Ambassador Nour-Eddin Satti, in Washington, and his appointment as the first Sudanese ambassador to the United States after more than two decades.

Booker said that the Congress has urged the US President, Donald Trump, and the Secretary of State, Pompeo, to name a US ambassador to Sudan to support the new civilian government.

It is worth noting that the US government's nomination of any ambassador must be scrutinized and approved by the US Senate, hence appears the importance of Senator Booker's urge to Pompeo and Trump to speed up the nomination of a US ambassador to Sudan.

