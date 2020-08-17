Sudan: Egyptian Prime Minister Arrives in Khartoum

Khartoum — The Egyptian Prime Minister, Dr. Mustafa Madbouli, Saturday arrived in Khartoum at the head of a high-ranking delegation on a one-day official visit, during which he will discuss cooperation with Khartoum in all fields.

He was received upon arrival at Khartoum Airport by the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, and a number of ministers and senior officials.

During the visit, the Egyptian Prime Minister will meet his counterpart Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, and the two sides will hold a session of joint talks at the Council of Ministers.

The program of the Egyptian Prime Minister's visit includes a meeting with the President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, at the Guest House and another meeting at the Republican Palace with the First Vice - President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

SUNA learned that the Egyptian Prime Minister is accompanied by the Ministers of Trade, Industry, Irrigation, Health, Electricity along with representatives of the Ministry of Transport and a number of ministries' undersecretaries.