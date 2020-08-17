Sudan: Egyptian Prime Minister Arrives in Khartoum

15 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Egyptian Prime Minister, Dr. Mustafa Madbouli, Saturday arrived in Khartoum at the head of a high-ranking delegation on a one-day official visit, during which he will discuss cooperation with Khartoum in all fields.

He was received upon arrival at Khartoum Airport by the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, and a number of ministers and senior officials.

During the visit, the Egyptian Prime Minister will meet his counterpart Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, and the two sides will hold a session of joint talks at the Council of Ministers.

The program of the Egyptian Prime Minister's visit includes a meeting with the President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, at the Guest House and another meeting at the Republican Palace with the First Vice - President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

SUNA learned that the Egyptian Prime Minister is accompanied by the Ministers of Trade, Industry, Irrigation, Health, Electricity along with representatives of the Ministry of Transport and a number of ministries' undersecretaries.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mozambique Battles For Strategic Port Captured By Insurgents
Outcry Over Video of Killing in Cameroon's Anglophone Region

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.