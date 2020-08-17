Zimbabwe: 85 New Covid-19 Cases, 2 Deaths Confirmed Sunday

The Health Ministry Sunday recorded 85 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 5 261.

Officials said 81 of the new cases recorded were local infections and the other four were those of returning citizens from neighbouring South Africa.

Of the two deaths recorded Sunday, one is from Bulawayo province and the other from Manicaland.

"As of 16 August 2020, Zimbabwe had 5 261 confirmed cases including two recoveries and 132 deaths," the ministry said in its daily Covid-19 update.