Mauritius: Wrecking of MV Wakashio - the Worse Is Behind Us, States DPM

press release

With more than 3 300 of the 4 000 tonnes of oil from the ship's fuel reservoirs being pumped out, it can be said that the worse is behind us and from now on everything will be put in place to ensure that our lagoons are safe as well as secure and Government acknowledges that this process will take a long time.

This statement was made on Friday 14 August by the Deputy Prime Minister, Mr Steven Obeegadoo, during a press conference held at the New Treasury Building. He seized the opportunity to laud the solidarity of each and every Mauritian who has directly or indirectly helped in minimising the ecological catastrophe caused by the wrecking of the MV Wakashio on the reefs of Mauritius in the vicinity of Pointe d'Esny.

Government is committed to shed light on this unfortunate event which was totally unpredictable and answers will be given in all transparency, highlighted DPM Obeegadoo. The impact of the oil spill on the fauna and flora on our seas will be assessed and a strategy will be developed accordingly, he added.

The Attorney General, Mr Maneesh Gobin, underscored that a preliminary inquiry is ongoing and its findings will determine the terms of references, which would be wide in scope, to be put forward to a Court of investigation with at its helm an Official of the judiciary.

Government will do whatever it takes to assist all those who are affected by this ecological catastrophe, emphasised Finance Minister Padayachee. Besides financial help, Government will endeavour to restore, reconstruct and repair the damages caused by the wrecking of the MV Wakashio and an appropriate strategy is being elaborated to come up with adequate solutions, he underpinned.

Mr Joe Lesjogard, Minister of Energy and Public Utilities, praised the sense of patriotism of volunteers who have helped to minimised the scale of the potential ecological disaster caused by this accident. He also responded to the various criticisms surrounding the wrecking of the MV Wakashio and unreservedly condemned all unpatriotic acts.