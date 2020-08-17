Southern Africa: SADC Day - Member States Called Upon to Team Up for Post Covid-19 Situation

press release

All Southern African Development Community (SADC) members are to continue to work together not only in addressing the Covid-19 impacts but also in preparing the post-pandemic situation of our community, which would be a nobler way to celebrate SADC Day.

This was the gist of the message of the President of the United Republic of Tanzania and SADC Chairperson, Dr. John Pombe Joseph Magufuli, on the occasion of the SADC Day 2020, celebrated on 17 August.

In his message to all Member States, he recalled that SADC has come a long way since its inception in 1980. Over the past four decades, he added, the organisation has recorded some important milestones in different areas of cooperation, namely peace and security, infrastructure and development, trade and industry, agriculture and food security, health, education, gender and youth empowerment.

The new 30-year vision adopted by SADC, he stated, will provide a strategic direction for the region until 2050 and outline a phased approach to the implementation of regional programmes and activities, thereby facilitating its integration agenda.

The Chairperson also paid tribute to all SADC Member States for taking appropriate measures to combat this disease. The combined efforts of all Members, he said, has been instrumental in reducing the impact caused by the pandemic.