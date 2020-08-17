Sudan: UM Gleila - the Magical Plant

1 August 2020
SudaNow (Khartoum)
Croton zambesicus family (Euphorpiaceae), local name: Um Gleila, is an ornamental plant widely spread in tropical Sudan. It is a large shrub or small tree up to 16 ft. high. The leaves are green, firmly membraneous and penninerved. Flowering usually occurs at the beginning of dry season.

Researcher Ahmed Ali Mustafa, Faculty of Science and Technology, Omdurman Islamic University, said Croton Zambesicus is native in tropical west and central Africa and used traditionally to treat fever, dysentery and convulsions. The leaf decoction is used in Benin as anti-hypertensive, anti-microbial (urinary infections) and to treat malaria-linked fever, while the Yorubas of western Nigeria use it traditionally for the treatment of Cancer. The roots are used as anti malarial, febrifuge and antidiabetic by the Ibibios of Niger Delta region of Nigeria.

In Sudan C. Zambesicus is used in the treatment of urinary infection, malaria and dysentery, headache, to relieve cough, menstrual pain, cathartic, styptic, indigestion, tea spice.

He said the parts used of the plant are: Leaves, flowers and roots.

The pharmacological effects of plant parts and crude extracts:

Anti-diarrheic, Immunomodulatory, antibacterial, antifungal and antiviral, Antimalarial, Anticancer and Antimutagen.

Researcher Mustafa called for rediscovering of this plant and other medicinal plants of Sudan in collaboration with the overseas pharmaceutical companies for the benefit of both sides.

Read the original article on SudaNow.

