Ethiopia: PM Congratulates UAE, Israel for Normalizing Relationships

17 August 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Sunday has sent congratulatory message to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel for normalizing their relationships.

Abiy congratulated the people and governments of the United Arab Emirates and State of Israel for taking the monumental decision to normalize their relations between the two countries.

He added that such historical decisions and related actions taken to realize rapprochement between UAE and Israel are critical to global efforts in maintaining peace and stability.

Prime Minister Abiy has also commended the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nayan for his leadership stating his confident that the path to enduring peace in the Middle East will be nurtured.

It is to be recalled that Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have inaugurated direct telephone services between their countries following their agreement last week to normalize relations.

Foreign Ministers of both countries spoke by phone to inaugurate the newly opened lines.

The Israel and the UAE accord is the third Israeli-Arab peace treaty in the Middle East.

Ever since Israel's declaration of independence in 1948 it has only signed peace deals with two other Arab countries, Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.

