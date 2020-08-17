South Africa: France 24 English to Air On Openview in South Africa

17 August 2020
NexTVAfrica (Paris)
By Shana Rafter

France international news channel, France 24 has expanded further within the African continent. The news channel will be broadcasted in English language via South Africa's leading free-to-air TV platform, Openview.

France 24 will be aired in English across two million households in South Africa, along with 18 TV and radio channels all available on the Openview bouquet. France 24 has a team of journalists of over 35 nationalities across the globe and their purpose is to give its audience a global view on current international affairs. It also has shows about economy, culture, technology and sport.

France 24 is already present in Kenya, Rwanda, Lesotho, Botswana, Eswatini, Zambia, Malawi and the Seychelles. Its expansion in South Africa sees an important milestone for its English- language offer in Africa.

Read the original article on NexTVAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 NexTVAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mozambique Battles For Strategic Port Captured By Insurgents
Outcry Over Video of Killing in Cameroon's Anglophone Region

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.