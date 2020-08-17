South Africa: France 24 English to Air On Openview in South Africa

France international news channel, France 24 has expanded further within the African continent. The news channel will be broadcasted in English language via South Africa's leading free-to-air TV platform, Openview.

France 24 will be aired in English across two million households in South Africa, along with 18 TV and radio channels all available on the Openview bouquet. France 24 has a team of journalists of over 35 nationalities across the globe and their purpose is to give its audience a global view on current international affairs. It also has shows about economy, culture, technology and sport.

France 24 is already present in Kenya, Rwanda, Lesotho, Botswana, Eswatini, Zambia, Malawi and the Seychelles. Its expansion in South Africa sees an important milestone for its English- language offer in Africa.