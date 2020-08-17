Nigerian Traders Say Ghanaian Govt Demanding $1m 'Registration Fee'

Pixabay
(file photo).
15 August 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

Chukwuemeka Nnaji, the president of Nigerian Traders Union in Ghana, on Saturday decried Ghanaian authorities' closure of shops owned by Nigerians doing business in the country.

Mr Nnaji, who made this known in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), urged the Federal Government to intervene in the matter.

He said that shops belonging to Nigerian traders in Accra were locked up by Ghanaian authorities who demanded cash payment of one million dollars from them before the shops would be opened.

According to him, an inter-ministerial Tasktask force went round on August 10 to identify shops owned by Nigerian traders and requested registration of business taxes, resident permit, standard control and Ghana Investment Promotion Council (GIPC) registration.

"Most of our members do not have the GIPC registration, because it requires one million dollars cash or equity and they gave us 14 days within which to regularise.

"As of Thursday, they had moved to another area and started locking up shops of Nigerian traders.

"Nigerian life in Ghana matters. This is livelihood of Nigerians being destroyed by Ghanaian Authorities. This is not being perpetrated by a trade union, but Ghanaian authorities.

"They demanded that we must employ a minimum of 25 skilled Ghanaian workers and must not trade in commodities that Ghanaian traders have applied to trade in," Mr Nnaji said.

"The humiliation of Nigerians is getting out of hand. We are calling on the Nigerian government to come to our aid.

"We have legally registered our businesses and we pay taxes," Mr Nnaji said. (NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

More on This
Nigerian Traders Bemoan Ghana's U.S.$1 Million 'Registration Fee'
Ghana and Nigeria Trade Unions in Bloody Clash
Nigerian Senate Probes Alleged Harassment of Citizens in Ghana
More Nigerian Shops Shut Down in Ghana
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mozambique Battles For Strategic Port Captured By Insurgents
Outcry Over Video of Killing in Cameroon's Anglophone Region

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.