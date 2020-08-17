Mozambique: Nyusi Announces Landfill Programme

Maputo — Cuamba (Mozambique), 14 Aug (AIM) - Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi announced on Thursday that the government intends to build a landfill in each of Mozambique's provinces to deal with solid waste, as part of the country's environmental management programme.

Nyusi announced this policy in the city of Cuamba, in the northern province of Niassa, where he was making a speech on "Climate Change and the Conservation of Nature".

"I would like to use this occasion to announce that the government, through the Ministry of Land and Environment , will develop the presidential initiative to build solid waste management infrastructures, which in this initial phase will consist of one landfill per province", he said.

He hoped this would be the start of a process to end the lack of proper waste management, and the exposure of solid wastes to the elements.

"It's not much", said Nyusi, "but we are already beginning with scientifically proven types of landfill".

The President recalled that climate change is now being felt in Mozambique through an increase in the frequency and magnitude of extreme events, such as floods, drought and cyclones. An example was the fact that two major tropical cyclones, Cyclones Idai and Kenneth, had hit Mozambique last year within a few weeks of each other.

The impact of such extreme events reduced the results of the efforts to promote industrial development, he said.

"Mitigating the impact of climate change is the duty of all society", Nyusi added, reaffirming the government's commitment to mitigation and to the sustainable development of communities".

Nyusi called for a vigorous struggle against uncontrolled bush fires, a phenomenon that is recurrent throughout Niassa.

The President praised the wild life authorities for a dramatic reduction in poaching in the Niassa National Reserve, which is the country's largest conservation area.

Poaching of elephants used to be rife in the Niassa reserve, but since May 2018 not a single elephant has been poached in the reserve. This is believed to result from a coordinated anti-poaching strategy, which includes deploying a new natural resource police force, an increased aviation programme providing surveillance and the year-round deployment of a helicopter and Cessna aircraft, and tough new sentencing of poachers.

There are now thought to be about 9,000 elephants in Mozambique, a third of them in the Niassa reserve.