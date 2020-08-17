Mozambique: Nyusi Announces Landfill Programme

14 August 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Cuamba (Mozambique), 14 Aug (AIM) - Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi announced on Thursday that the government intends to build a landfill in each of Mozambique's provinces to deal with solid waste, as part of the country's environmental management programme.

Nyusi announced this policy in the city of Cuamba, in the northern province of Niassa, where he was making a speech on "Climate Change and the Conservation of Nature".

"I would like to use this occasion to announce that the government, through the Ministry of Land and Environment , will develop the presidential initiative to build solid waste management infrastructures, which in this initial phase will consist of one landfill per province", he said.

He hoped this would be the start of a process to end the lack of proper waste management, and the exposure of solid wastes to the elements.

"It's not much", said Nyusi, "but we are already beginning with scientifically proven types of landfill".

The President recalled that climate change is now being felt in Mozambique through an increase in the frequency and magnitude of extreme events, such as floods, drought and cyclones. An example was the fact that two major tropical cyclones, Cyclones Idai and Kenneth, had hit Mozambique last year within a few weeks of each other.

The impact of such extreme events reduced the results of the efforts to promote industrial development, he said.

"Mitigating the impact of climate change is the duty of all society", Nyusi added, reaffirming the government's commitment to mitigation and to the sustainable development of communities".

Nyusi called for a vigorous struggle against uncontrolled bush fires, a phenomenon that is recurrent throughout Niassa.

The President praised the wild life authorities for a dramatic reduction in poaching in the Niassa National Reserve, which is the country's largest conservation area.

Poaching of elephants used to be rife in the Niassa reserve, but since May 2018 not a single elephant has been poached in the reserve. This is believed to result from a coordinated anti-poaching strategy, which includes deploying a new natural resource police force, an increased aviation programme providing surveillance and the year-round deployment of a helicopter and Cessna aircraft, and tough new sentencing of poachers.

There are now thought to be about 9,000 elephants in Mozambique, a third of them in the Niassa reserve.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mozambique Battles For Strategic Port Captured By Insurgents
Outcry Over Video of Killing in Cameroon's Anglophone Region

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.