Mozambique: Bar Association Offers Aid to Abused Trainees

Maputo — The Mozambican Bar Association (OAM) has offered legal assistance to the women trainees who were the victims of sexual abuse in the police training centre at Matalana, on the outskirts of Maputo.

The police and the Interior Ministry are so far refusing to comment on the scandal, but a dispatch from the General Commander of the police, Bernadino Rafael, was leaked to social media, in which he said that 15 trainees had been impregnated by their instructors at Matalana.

The instructors have been suspended, and are barred from setting foot in the Matalana centre, but many voices in civil society are demanding that they should be jailed, and that there should be a full investigation into the scandal.

At a Maputo press conference on Thursday, the OAM chairperson, Eduardo Casimiro, said what had happened in Matalana clashes with the noblest values of Mozambican society. He wanted to see a serious investigation. "Those responsible should be punished in an exemplary manner, so that cases of this sort never happen again", declared Casimiro.

"No Mozambican can agree with what happened in that police institution", he said. "We are open and willing to give all the necessary support that the women trainees may need, in any possible law suits against the individuals who committed these acts".

He said the OAM believed the Matalana scandal should come before the courts. The instructors accused of sexual abuse should be put on trial and held responsible for interrupting the dream of the women who had been attended the training course, in the hope that they might make a contribution to public order and security.

At the same press conference, Casimiro reacted to the decision by President Filipe Nyusi to declare a second state of emergency which took effect last Saturday.

Unlike several other senior jurists, Casimiro did not believe Nyusi had violated the Constitution. The Constitution says that a state of emergency lasts for 30 days, and can be extended for three subsequent 30 day periods, giving a total of 120 days. It says nothing about whether the president can decree a new state of emergency a few days after the first one has expired.

Casimiro believed there was nothing to prevent Nyusi from declaring a new state of emergency. Furthermore, the reason for declaring the first state of emergency, the Covid-19 pandemic, had not disappeared. Indeed, the epidemic was worsening in Mozambique, "and so the decision was the right one", he said.