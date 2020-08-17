Mozambique: Number of Coronavirus Cases Now Over 2,700

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Friday reported a further 70 cases of the coronavirus that causes the Covid-19 respiratory disease, thus raising the total number of cases diagnosed since the start of the pandemic to 2,708.

According to a press release from the Health Ministry, so far 75,430 people have been tested for the coronavirus, 1,951 of them in the previous 24 hours. 1,199 samples were tested in public facilities, and 752 in private laboratories.

The private laboratories only tested samples from Cabo Delgado (402) and from Maputo City (350). Of all the samples tested, 745 were from Maputo city, 464 from Cabo Delgado, 280 from Maputo province, 215 from Inhambane, 144 from Nampula, 55 from Gaza, 15 from Sofala, 14 from Zambezia, 13 from Manica, five from Tete and one from Niassa.

1,881 of the tests gave negative results, and 70 people, all of them Mozambican citizens, tested positive for the coronavirus. Of the new cases, 42 are men or boys and 28 are women or girls. 13 are children under the age of 15, 11 are adolescents or youths aged between 15 and 24, 43 are adults aged between 25 and 64, and one is over 65 years old. No age information was available for two cases.

Maputo city and province are clearly the main hot spots for the coronavirus epidemic in Maputo. 34 of the new cases are from Maputo city, and 18 are from Maputo province (seven from Matola city, five from Boane district, five from Manhica and one from Matutuine.

Four cases are from the town of Chokwe in Gaza, confirming that there is a significant cluster of Covid-19 cases in this town, and five are from Sofala (two from Beira, two from Dondo, and one from Machanga),

Four cases are from Nampula (two from Nacala-a-Velha district, one from Nacala port and one from Rapale), and three cases are from Cabo Delgado (two from the provincial capital, Pemba, and one from Montepuez).

There was one case from Chimoio, capital of Manica province, and one from the Zambezia district of Nicoadala.

In line with standard Health Ministry procedure, all 70 new cases are now in home isolation, and their contacts are being traced.

In the same 24 hour period, another Covid-19 patient was hospitalized in Maputo city. 15 patients are now hospitalized, 11 in Maputo and four in Beira.

A further 60 patients made a complete recovery from Covid-19, 38 in Maputo city, 15 in Maputo province and seven in Niassa. This brings the total number of recoveries to 1,075 (39.7 per cent of all positive cases).

As of Friday, the geographical breakdown of the 2,708 positive cases, by the provinces where they were diagnosed, was as follows: Maputo city, 747; Cabo Delgado, 529; Maputo province, 490; Nampula, 469; Gaza, 141; Sofala, 99; Tete, 61; Zambezia, 51; Inhambane, 50; Manica, 37; Niassa, 34.

Inhambane remains the only province where all Covid-19 patients have recovered, and it does not have a single active case.

The main Covid-19 statistics for Mozambique are as follows: 2,708 confirmed cases, of which 1,075 have made a full recovery, and 1,612 are active cases. 21 Covid-19 patients have died, 19 from the disease, and two from other pathologies.