Mozambique: Another 83 Coronavirus Cases Diagnosed

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Saturday announced that a further 83 cases of the coronavirus that causes the Covid-19 respiratory disease have been diagnosed, most of them in Maputo city.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Health, since the first case was diagnosed on 22 March, 76,614 people have been tested for the coronavirus, 1,184 of them in the previous 24 hours. 1,170 of these samples were tested in public facilities, and the remaining 14, all from Maputo city, in a private laboratory.

Of all the samples tested, 472 were from Maputo city, 196 from Maputo province, 157 from Zambezia, 109 from Nampula, 107 from Sofala, 44 from Cabo Delgado, 34 from Manica, 32 from Tete, 15 from Inhambane, 13 from Niassa, and five from Gaza.

1,101 of the samples tested negative, and 83 were positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of positive cases since the start of the pandemic to 2,791. Of the new cases, 80 are Mozambicans, two are Portuguese, and one is from the Dominican Republic.

44 of the cases are men or boys, and 39 are women or girls. Ten are children under 15 years old, 12 are adolescents and youths aged between 15 and 24, 56 are adults aged between 25 and 64, and four are over 65 years old. No age information was available for one case.

55 of the new cases are from Maputo city, which is now the part of the country worst hit by the coronavirus. 12 cases are from Maputo province (nine from Matola city, and one each from the districts of Boane, Namaacha, and Marracuene). All five people tested in Gaza are from the town of Chokwe and all were positive.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mozambique Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Six of the cases are from Nampula city, and one is from Chimoio, capital of Manica province. There are four cases from Inhambane (two from Massinga district, and one each from Maxixe and Homoine).

In accordance with standard Health Ministry procedure, all 83 new cases are now in home isolation, and their contacts are being traced.

Three Covid-19 patients, two in Maputo city and one in Gaza, were hospitalized over the previous 24 hours. There are now 18 patients under medical care in isolation wards - 13 in Maputo city, four in Beira and one in Gaza.

61 people made a full recovery from Covid-19 - 54 Mozambicans, five Zimbabweans and two Zambians. 30 had been diagnosed in Cabo Delgado, 18 in Maputo province, ten in Sofala and three in Zambezia. The total number of patients who have recovered is now 1,136 - which is 40.7 per cent of all positive cases.

As of Saturday, the geographical breakdown of the 2,791 positive cases, by the provinces where they were diagnosed, was as follows: Maputo City, 802; Cabo Delgado, 529; Maputo province, 502; Nampula, 475; Gaza, 146; Sofala, 99; Tete, 61; Inhambane, 54; Zambezia, 51; Manica, 38; Niassa; 34.

The key Covid-19 statistics for Mozambique are now: 2,791 confirmed cases, of whom 1,136 have made a complete recovery, and 1,634 are active cases. 21 Covid-19 patients have died, 19 from the disease and two from other pathologies.

Between them, Maputo city and Maputo province account for 60 per cent of all active Covid-19 cases.