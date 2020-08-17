Mozambique: Nampula Residents Ignoring Covid-19 Preventive Measures

Maputo — Nampula (Mozambique), 16 Aug (AIM) - Many residents of the northern Mozambican city of Nampula are flagrantly disregarding the measures needed to protect themselves from the Covid-19 respiratory disease, such as social distancing, wearing face masks and avoiding unnecessary travel.

Nampula city was the first area where the Health Ministry concluded that Covid-19 had made the transition from an epidemic with foci of transmission to an epidemic with community transmission, which is much more difficult to control.

An epidemiological survey in the city concluded that five per cent of is inhabitants had been in contact with the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, and five of the 19 deaths from the disease have occurred in Nampula.

Despite this, potentially dangerous behavior can be observed on the streets of Nampula every day, and appears to have worsened since the start of the month. Mozambique's first state of emergency ended on 29 July, and there was a gap of more than a week before a second state of emergency took effect on 8 August. Some people may have interpreted the end of the first state of emergency as a signal to abandon preventive measures.

Certainly a large number of people can be observed moving around Nampula's streets and markets, and most of them are not wearing masks, although the use of masks in crowded places is now obligatory.

There is no attempt at social distancing, and people are crowded together in the informal markets and at the bus terminals, creating conditions that favour the spread of the coronavirus.

Despite the repeated pleas from the health authorities that children should stay at home, there are large numbers of children roaming around the streets. Many boys and girl are selling wares from basins they balance on their heads, such as sugar cane, rice cakes and roast peanuts. Overcrowding has now once again become the norm in Nampula passenger transport as bus and minibus drivers ignore the limits on the number of people their vehicles are allowed to carry.

When, in the Waresta wholesale market, AIM asked one seller of used clothing, 18 year old Marcos Alberto, where his mask was, he claimed, somewhat shamefacedly, that he had left it at home. "I know about the coronavirus", he said. "I forgot my mask at home, but lots of clients come here without masks, so I think there's no problem".

Ussene Constantino, who sells fish from door to door, has a mask, but it's in his pocket, not on his face. Nowadays, not even the police are asking for masks, he claimed.

In the large supermarkets, such as the local branches of the "Shoprite" and "Recheio" chains, things are different. Clients cannot enter the supermarkets unless they are wearing masks. At the doors their temperature is taken and they are given gel to clean their hands.

The authorities are worried at the relaxed attitude shown by many Nampula citizens. The provincial delegate of the National Inspectorate of Economic Activities (INAE), Elio Rareque, said "there's been a lot of reluctance from citizens, but in the places we visit, we try to raise their awareness, and gauge compliance with the measures decreed by the government. Only in extreme cases do we call on the police for assistance".

The authorities in the central city of Beira are less tolerant and anyone found in public places, or riding on passenger transport without a mask will be arrested and can expect prison terms of between three and 15 days (the courts, however, generally transform such short sentences into fines).

The administrator of Beira district, Joao Oliveira, announced the new tough line at a Friday meeting attended by the commanders of all Beira police stations, community leaders, and directors of health centres.

"We want to state right away that the police will ensue compliance with all the measures imposed by the state of emergency", Oliveira said. "There will be zero tolerance for offenders".

Over the past fortnight, he added, 33 cases of Covid-19 had been diagnosed in Beira, pushing the total up to 52. Four Covid-19 patients are currently hospitalized in Beira.

Oliveira took advantage of the occasion to remind his audience of the necessity of protective measures, particularly in light of the impending reopening of at least some schools. To guard against the disease, he said, everyone should wash their hands frequently, wear masks in public places, and practice social distancing.