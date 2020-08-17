Tanzania: Count On State Support, Magufuli Assures Clerics

15 August 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Lydia Shekighenda

THE government has pledged to continue creating an enabling environment for religious institutions to contribute to the country's development.

President John Magufuli said that religious institutions have immensely contribution to the welfare and development of the nation.

Dr Magufuli was speaking during the climax of the Council of Tanzania Assemblies of God (TAG) Churches' General Meeting held at the Central Bible College in Dodoma.

He said that, religions are critical in sensitizing people to become God fearing and good citizens thus contributing to the development of their nation.

"It is impossible to talk about development of any country, including Tanzania, without mentioning the contribution of religious institutions; this is because they contribute to the provision of spiritual services by emphasizing on love, peace and good ethical behaviour in the society," Dr Magufuli said.

He further said that without religious institutions, it could be difficult for the government to attain its objectives.

"They have a great contribution to the welfare and development of the country because of their cooperation in serving the citizens," he said.

He said that the contribution of religious institutions had benefited majority of the citizens, through the provision of education, water and health services among others.

"Religious institutions in the country own several secondary and primary schools, universities, training colleges and health facilities which have been beneficial to Tanzanians regardless of their religious affiliations," Dr Magufuli said.

Citing Tanzania Assemblies of God (TAG), he said the institution had five training colleges, three secondary schools while the construction of eight others were in progress, eight primary schools and 117 nursery schools as well as centres for orphans and children in difficult environments.

He commended all religious institutions for their support in the development of the country and assured that the government would continue to work closely with them, especially in safeguarding the right to worship.

Dr Magufuli said that besides investing in social services, religious institutions were also allowed to establish industries which can also benefit not only Tanzanians but also the government.

"The fifth phase agenda is to promote industrialization in the country, thus if you set up an industry, you create employment for the people and boost revenue, but if you export raw materials, you are denying employment to Tanzanians. He said that the government was ready to support any religious institution interested in investing in industrial sector," Dr Magufuli remarked.

Dr Magufuli, however, said that the achievement of the fifth phase government in fighting corruption, increase revenue collection, improve infrastructure had been possible not only due to the government efforts but also through prayers.

