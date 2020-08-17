West Africa: Assist Nigerian Traders in Ghana, NANTS Begs Govt, ECOWAS

President National Association of Nigerian Traders (NANTS), Dr Ken UKAOHA, Sunday called appealed to the federal government and the Economic Community of West African State, ECOWAS, to help secure the lives of Nigerians living in Ghana.

Dr UKAOHA in a statement condemned the continuous harassment of Nigerians shop owners by the Ghanaian authorities.

Disclosing this in a statement, UKAOHA said: "The Ghanaian Authorities today rolled out all their Forces against Nigerians and their businesses forcefully locking all shops belonging to Nigerians including those whose papers and tax payments are up to date.

" In the process, some Nigerians were manhandled and some goods and belongings confiscated.

"This is a clear signal and perhaps should be the final attack showing that must awaken Nigerian Government to the reality. Would Nigerian Govt be deceived again by the diplomatic lullaby deployed by Ghana to rubbish Nigeria?

"Is this not the real face and meaning of AfCFTA for Ghana? Would the Nigerian Government wait for further signals to understand that reciprocity is part of diplomacy?

"How long shall we suffer this humiliation? I hereby call on all well meaning Nigerians and indeed credible leaders to come out and confront this perennial attack and degradation that has defiled solution and even overwhelmed ECOWAS.

"Who can help us awaken the Nigerian Government to protect and secure her citizens? Nigerian media should take up the battle from here... The cries, the tears and the voices of our fellow citizens and comrades seeking attention. Who would help?".

Vanguard