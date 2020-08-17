Sudan: Dr. Hamdouk Affirms Government Concern Over Development of Agricultural Sector

Khartoum — Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk has affirmed the transitional government full concern over the development of agricultural sector, in general, and the Gezira Scheme, in particular.

Dr. Hamdouk who met, Sunday, at his office, the Acting Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Dr. Abdul Gader Trekawi and the Chairman of the Gezira Scheme Board of Directors, Dr.Siddig Abdul Hadi and the Scheme's Governor, Dr. Omar Mohammed Marzoug said the government will work for removing all the obstacles facing the scheme.

The Scheme's Governor reviewed the vision of the new administration of the scheme to develop it by introduction of new technologies.

He said the meeting assured the necessity for the provision of the requested fund to rehabilitate the project's infrastructures.