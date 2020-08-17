Somalia: Danab Forces Discover Marijuana Planted On a Piece of Land in Lower Shabelle

16 August 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The U.S trained Danab forces have discovered plantation of Bhang planted on a piece of land in Kuntuwarey in a special operation conducted on Sunday.

The marijuana had been planted in the middle of the farm and maize planted all around it to disguise the illegal plant.

The forces captured Kunturwarey of Lower Shabelle last Friday where it used to be a stronghold for the militant group Alshabab 208 kilometres from the capital Mogadishu.

The forces also rescued 33 children who had been recruited by Alshabab.

The government forces have stepped up operations against al-Shabaab extremists in southern regions in recent months, but the militants still control swathes of rural areas, conducting ambushes and planting land mines.

