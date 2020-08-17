Sudan: Daglo Expresses Optimism to Reach Satisfactory Agreement On Renaissance Dam Issue

15 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, has expressed his optimism that a satisfactory agreement would be reached in the negotiations of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam between Sudan, Ethiopia and Egypt.

This came when he received Saturday at the Republican Palace the visiting Egyptian Prime Minister, Dr. Mustafa Madbouli, and the accompanying delegation.

Lt. Gen. Daglo stated that the Egyptian delegation's visit affirmed the desire to strengthen further the bilateral relations.

He indicated that Sudan is bestowed with large resources and investment opportunities while Egypt enjoys experiences and manpower, a matter that would encourage achieving economic integration between the two countries.

Lt. Daglo has expressed the Sudanese people's appreciation to the Egyptian support in the combat of the coronavirus pandemic, adding that Sudan is now needy for electricity power.

The Egyptian delegation announced to the First Vice President that their visit aims to consolidating the relations between the two countries in various aspects, especially the areas of investment and support for Sudan to combat the corona pandemic and floods, in addition to completing the electricity connection project to increase the supply from 70 MW to 300 MW in the coming period.

