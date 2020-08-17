Somalia: Pharmacist Shot Dead in Mogadishu

A young pharmacist has been shot dead by unknown armed men in Mogadishu's Hodan district on Sunday morning.

The deceased whose name was released as Feisal Mohamed Hussein was shot in the head by unknown assailants killing him on the spot.

Feisal reportedly died on the scene according to his father Dr. Mohamed Hussein before being rushed to the hospital.

"They pretended they were buying some medicines and shot in the head several times," Mohamed said.

"I was on my way to the pharmacy and heard the gunshot but did not think it was my son," he added.

The assailants were said to have fled the scene using a motorbike.

Somali police arrived at the pharmacy and launched an investigation but no arrest was made.

It is not clear the motive behind the murder and there was no immediate claim for the responsibility of the latest assassination.