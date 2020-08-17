Somalia: Farmajo Holds Separate Talks With Regional Leaders in Galmudug

A high-level delegation led by Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo Saturday afternoon arrived in Dhusameeb, Galmudug capital to attend the summit on the election.

The president held a separate meeting with regional leaders of HirShabelle, Galmudug, and Southwest at the presidential palace in Dhusamareb city.

This comes ahead of the forthcoming election talks aimed to reach an inclusive model to hold the parliamentary and presidential vote in October 2020 and February 2021.

The regional leaders have called for an indirect election based on the clan power share formula known as 4.5 since time is running out to conduct one person, one vote polls.