South Africa: It's Not Time to Celebrate, We Are Still in the Middle of a Pandemic

Although many restrictions have been lifted, it does not mean they will not return should we experience a significant rise in infections. This pandemic is a matter of life and death. We need to adapt and we need to be vigilant.

Dear Fellow South African,

At midnight tonight, our country will move to alert Level 2 in our response to the Covid-19 pandemic. This will come as a relief to all South Africans who have had to live under stringent restrictions for the last five months.

It is a sign of the progress we are making in reducing new infections and demand on our health facilities. It is also a very important development as we strive to restart our economy.

But it is too soon to celebrate.

We are still very much in the middle of a deadly pandemic that has taken over 11,000 lives in South Africa alone. At more than half a million confirmed cases, we still have the fifth highest number of infections in the world. And there is always a chance of a resurgence of the disease.

If we ever need a stark reminder of the need for vigilance, we should look to recent events thousands...