Sudan: UAE Medical and Food Assistances Arrive in Khartoum

A UAE plane loaded with 24 ton of urgent medical and food assistances touched down, Sunday, at Khartoum Airport.

The donation which extended to the Sudan in response to the directives of the UAE Vice-President, the Prime Minister and the Ruler of DUBAI, H.H. Sheikh, Mohammed Bin Rashed Al-Maktoum was received, at the airport by the Acting Foreign Minister, Dr. Omar Gamaredeen, Minister of Culture and Information, Faisal Mohammed Salih, the Representative of the Minister of Labor and Social Development and the UAE Ambassador to Sudan.

The Acting Foreign Minister, in a press statement to SUNA lauded the UAE continuous support to Sudan.

The UAE Ambassador affirmed his country's continuous support to Sudan, adding that the UAE assistances to the Sudanese people exceeded 87 ton of medical and health assistances.