Sudan: Health Committee - Covid-19 Cases Soar, No Signs for Decrease

Khartoum — The Higher Committee for Health Emergencies has revealed that the Coronavirus pandemic cases soar and no indications for the decrease of the confirmed cases.

The Committee chaired by the Member of the Sovereign Council, Prof. Siddig Tawer held its 75th meeting, on Sunday, to evaluate the general health and epidemiological situations in the country following the last extension of the lock down and the travel ban.

The meeting also discussed scheduling the opening of universities according to the concerned authorities in coordination between universities and the Ministries of Health and Higher Education.

The committee called on the citizens to be committed to the health precautionary measures and wearing of masks.