Sudan: Irrigation Ministry Issues Statement On Renaissance Dam Negotiations

16 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Ministry of Irrigation and Water Resources issued press statement , on Sunday, on holding of a meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Irrigation of Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia in response to an invitation extended by the African Union.

The statement considered that the meeting came in response to Sudan's position in which Sudan called for the postponement of the Tripartite Negotiations for a week period, for more consultations.

Sudan has also, renewed its commitment to return to the negotiations in the spirit of African solidarity.

The statement stressed the necessity for reaching a comprehensive agreement on filling and operation of the Ethiopian Dam and the future plans, a matter that, represent an additional prove for strengthening the regional cooperation.

