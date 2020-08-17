Sudan: Red Sea - Curfew Partially Lifted and Shalateen Crossing Opened

16 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan — The ( Wali )Governor of the Red Sea State, Engineer, Abdulla Shingrai, on Sunday, issued a decree lifting the curfew, partially, and opening Shalateen Crossing.

The Governor issued another decision setting up an investigation Committee to investigate into the recent incidents in Port Sudan.

The town witnessed calmness today, Wednesday, without tension or fear which prevailed in the town following the violence acts accompanied the tribal conflict incidents that took place, since, Agust.9 between Nuba and Beni Amer tribes which left a number of deaths and wounded from both sides.

The joint forces took full control of the security situation, imposed the state prestige and the rule of law.

Engineer, Shagrai, also opened Shalateen Crossing, on the borders with Egypt, to facilitate trade activities and the movement of the citizens.

