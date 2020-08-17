Botswana: Association Moves to Assist Netballers

16 August 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Oarabile Molosi

Gaborone — Botswana Netball Association (BONA) president, Malebo Raditladi, says COVID-19 has provided them with an opportunity to focus on mending their administration and capacity building.

In an interview, Raditladi said while they were still awaiting clearance from the BNSC and the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development, they scheduled meetings with stakeholders to see how they could assist netballers who did not perform well academically to further their studies.

Such stakeholders included Botswana Tertiary Students Sports Association (BOTESSA) and Botswana Primary Schools Sport Association (BOPSSA) who agreed on the need for athletes to develop their skills to have something to fall back on outside their sporting career.

She said they also had an opportunity to come up with ways to bridge the gap between Botswana Integrated Sports Association (BISA), BOTESSA and BOPSSA to be able to retain talent.

Raditladi, however, said they were yet to meet with BISA and share their plans so that they develop excellence in netball at international level.

She further said they had already signed a Memorandum of Understanding with BOPSSA for grassroots development.

Raditladi said preparations were ongoing for an annual general meeting scheduled for August 29.

