South Africa: SA Businesses Showing Resilience in a Time of Massive Disruption - a CFO's View

17 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sage

COVID-19 has catalysed the single biggest shift in the role of financial decision-making in the past decade. It accelerated digital transformation and amplified the associated challenges for senior financial decision-makers - especially challenges around governance, remote working, and cyber security.

Despite this, Sage's annual research into the challenges and opportunities facing CFOs - CFO 3.0: Digital transformation beyond financial management - revealed promising findings, especially when considering South Africa's current economic climate.

As the first Sage region to conduct the CFO 3.0 research after the pandemic outbreak, it was encouraging to note that, although senior financial decision-makers are dealing with the biggest shift in their roles in the past decade, South African businesses have shown resilience in a time of massive disruption.

Why is this? Because most (87%) of the senior financial decision-makers we surveyed said that, thanks to their increasing use of advanced and emerging financial management technology, they have more time and freedom to focus on digitisation and to help shape business strategy and drive growth - a role that more CFOs are taking on - and driving.

SA CFO 3.0 Whitepaper 2020

The biggest shift

Our research found that CFOs face new complexities due to COVID-19, including...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

