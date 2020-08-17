Sudan: Al-Burhan Calls for Linking Education to State's Entire Goals

16 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Head of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan has renewed the state's keenness to develop education, affirming the implementation and following up the recommendations of the December Revolution Education Conference.

Al-Burhan addressing the final session of December Revolution Conference for Education Development, at the University of Khartoum, Sunday, called for linking the education to the entire goals of the state.

He indicated to education as one of the basic references for realization of hopes to cope with the rapid changes.

