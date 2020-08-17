Sudan: Acting FM - Renaissance Dam Negotiation to Be Resumed, On Tuesday

16 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Acting Foreign Minister, Dr. Omar Gamaredeen has announced that the Negotiations on the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam will be resumed, next Tuesday, Aug.18.2020 to unify the texts of the drafts agreements presented by the three countries to be formulated in one document by the representatives of Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia and the AU facilitators.

The FM said in the regular Forum of SUNA that the unified document will be submitted to the President of the Republic of South Africa, the current Chairman of the AU session, Cyril Ramaphosa prior to reviewing it considering the possibility for being a basis for agreement between the three countries.

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Irrigation in Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia participated in a meeting called for by South Africa , after the negotiations were suspended for a week period in response to Sudan's position calling for the postponement of the negotiations.

