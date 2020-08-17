Sudan: Mediator - Government and People' Movement Reach Agreement On Integration of Forces

16 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — The negotiations between the government and People's Movement's delegations on the Security Arrangements, continued, Sunday evening In Juba, said the Member of South Sudan Mediation Team, Dhio Mattuk.

The Mediator revealed that the two sides reached an agreement on integration of the forces in the Two Areas, while the mechanism for developing and modernizing the security forces and services left for more discussions.

He indicated that the negotiations heading towards reaching an agreement.

"As soon as the negotiations on security arrangements in the Two areas ended, We will shift to the security arrangements in Darfur" He said.

