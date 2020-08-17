Sudan Mourns Mr. Golden Fingers, Heart Surgeon Abdelrahman

Last week Sudan mourned leading heart and lung surgeon, cardiologist, Mr. Ali Nuraljalil Abdelrahman, founder and director of the heart transplant center in London.

By Mr. Abdelrahman's departure Sudan has lost one of its best men. He was mourned by the British medical community and the Sudanese doctors trade union in Britain, of which Mr. Abdelrahman was a founding member and pillar.

The late Mr. Abdelrahman had studied medicine in the University of Khartoum during 1957-1963 and obtained his post graduate certificates in Britain. His medical achievement was viewed with respect by generations of students of medicine and doctors.

Despite his demanding career as a medicine student, Abdelrahman saved himself time to enjoy his hobbies in music and politics.

At the University he showed himself as a leading figure in the struggle against the dictatorship of General Abbood, leading the University's students union in 1961. After he graduated as a medical doctor he continued with his struggle against the dictatorships of generals Numeiry and Bashir, being forced during the latter's rule to leave the country for Britain.

In the United Kingdom he was highly renowned for his capacity, professionalism and high morality. Those traits had won him the pride of the Britons.

Mr. Abdelrahman (so he was called when he visited the John Hopkins hospital in the US) was seen by many as a humble Sudanese medical scholar.

Those qualities have caused esteemed medical facilities to rush to invite him to explain his "New Surgical Procedures".

But medicine had never prevented him from his hobby of attending classic jazz concerts.

But the real joy of his life was to lend a helping hand to those in need, never forgetting that he grew up in the poor districts of Abu Kadoak and Khoar Abu Anja of Omdurman City. As a jazz musician he was member of the outstanding band of jazz singer Shurahbeel Ahmed.

The newspaper of Manchester had once called him: Mr. Golden Fingers.

Mr. Abdelrahman was a fabric of knowledge, music, struggle for freedom and love for people.

As a heart surgeon he had operated on tens of Sudanese and non-Sudanese for free.

His house in London was a meeting place for Sudanese living in Britain who liked to call it "Paradise".

The late Abdelrahman was mourned by many in and outside Sudan, including Prime Minister Dr. Abdalla Hamdok who wrote a touching eulogy broadcast on the national media.