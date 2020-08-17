Africa: Mugiraneza Calls Time On Amavubi Career

Rwanda midfielder Jean Baptiste Mugiraneza has called an end to his international career after a 14-year spell that saw him clock 68 appearances and score seven goals for the Amavubi.

The former APR midfielder who currently plays for Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC) FC in the Tanzanian top tier said he feels it is the right time to depart the international scene.

"It was with great honor that I played for my country. Playing for Amavubi is all I have ever wanted to do and I think I have achieved a lot in my career. It is better to give a chance for young players. I have given everything to the national team and I am happy with what I have achieved over the years."

Mugiraneza who has also played for Azam FC and Kenyan record champions Gor Mahia was handed his senior team debut in 2006 when Rwanda hosted the regional CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup.