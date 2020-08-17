South Africa: Police Confiscates Unlicensed Firearms in Thembalethu, George

press release

Concerted efforts by the police to eradicate and rid communities from illegal firearms yielded positive results when two unlicensed firearms and ammunition were confiscated at Thembalethu, George during the past weekend.

Vigilant members attached to the Thembalethu police station followed up on information about illegal activities at a house at Zone 7 when they searched a Toyota Corolla belonging to the owner of the residence on Friday, 14 August 2020. Upon searching the vehicle they found two 20 litres containing diesel inside and a scanning device. The police arrested a 38-year-old suspect for possession of stolen property and on charges relating to the Petroleum Products Act.

Further investigation into this matter led police to a shack on the premises of the arrested suspect on Saturday, 15 August 2020. They proceeded to search the shack when they found a 9mm pistol and two magazines with 17 rounds of ammunition. A further search resulted in the recovery of a Taurus 38-Special revolver with 12 rounds of ammunition and two laptops, believed to be stolen in a burglary in George during 2017.

The police arrested a 39-year-old suspect on charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition as well as possession of stolen property.

Both suspects are still in custody and will appear in court when they have been charged.

These firearms will be sent for ballistic tests to determine whether it could be linked to any crimes.

Western Cape Provincial Management commended the members for their vigilance and efforts to rid communities from unlicensed firearms that contributes to serious and violent as well as crimes against women and children.