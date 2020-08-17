Nigeria: Again, Police Rescue Man Held Captive By Father for 15 Years in Kano

This Day (Lagos)
By Ibrahim Shuaibu

The Kano State Police Command on Sunday said it has rescued another man allegedly held captive by his father for 15 years.

The incident occurred three days after a man was rescued from a cage where he was imprisoned by his father and stepmother for seven years.

The police said the rescued man, Ibrahim Lawan, 35, had been confined to a room for 15 years.

His father, Mallam Lawan, is a Friday mosque chief imam.

The police stated that the incident occurred at Sheka Unguwar Fulani.

The victim was rescued by the Police Medical Team and operatives of Operation Puff Adder.

The spokesman of the Kano State Police Command, Mr Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, confirmed the incident to THISDAY in Kano on Sunday.

Abdullahi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said the victim, Lawan, had since been moved to the hospital for medical attention, adding that investigation had been launched into the matter.

A 32-year-old Kano man, Aliyu, who was locked in a room by his father and stepmother for over seven years, had been rescued by the police last Thursday.

Aliyu is a resident of Farawa Babban Layi in Mariri quarters of Kumbotso Local Government Area in Kano metropolis.

Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved.

