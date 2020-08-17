Nigeria: NAF Deploys Special Forces to Southern Kaduna

16 August 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ibrahim Hassanwuyo

The Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai has commended the Nigerian Air Force for the deployment its Special Forces to the Southern Kaduna area of the state.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Internal Security & Home Affairs, said in a statement that the deployment of the Nigerian Air Force Special Forces is coming after its Nigerian Army counterparts arrived Kafanchan at the weekend.

"The Governor received the news of the deployment of Special Forces of the Nigerian Air Force to Southern Kaduna with joy and appreciation.

"It's a demonstration of the collective will of President Buhari, Governor El-Rufai, the Defence Headquarters led by the Chief of Defence Staff and the Nigerian Air Force in particular led by the Chief of Air Staff.

"We are looking forward to meeting the officers and men of the NAF Special Forces shortly after their induction," he said.

