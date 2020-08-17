South Africa: Remembering Marikana - Dali Mpofu Demands an Apology and Compensation By 31 August

analysis

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government must apologise for the Marikana Massacre, said speakers in Johannesburg as they gathered at an event hosted by Amcu to commemorate the lives lost at the hands of the SAPS eight years ago. Advocate Dali Mpofu said if the government and the president did not adhere to this, 'they will meet us in court'.

"We want a human approach to this... we want ubuntu," said advocate Dali Mpofu on Sunday 16 August, as family members and survivors gathered to commemorate those affected by the Marikana Massacre eight years ago.

The commemoration at the Gracepoint Methodist Church in Midrand, Johannesburg, honoured the 34 miners who were killed by police in two areas in Marikana on 16 August 2012.

Ten other people were killed earlier that week at Marikana - six mineworkers, two policemen and two security guards.

The commemoration was hosted by the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), a rival union to the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), which had been the majority union at the mine at the time. Speakers at the commemoration included widows, survivors and Amcu officials. UDM leader Bantu Holomisa and One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane both...