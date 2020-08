press release

Witdraai police have opened an inquest docket into the death of seven persons who died after a holiday resort apartment burned down in the early hours of Sunday, 16 August 2020.

Amongst the seven are five children and two adults.

Two have been hospitalized, with burn wounds.

Three survived without any injuries.

One child is still missing.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.

Police investigation continues.